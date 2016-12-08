Stupid News-December 8th

Some people just get excited about alpacas, apparently. Alexandria Neonakis from Santa Monica, California, shared hilarious screenshots of messages her father, Dimitris, sent her while visiting Peru. He sent a selfie of himself with his face pressed against an alpaca and wrote, “This was the absolute SOFTEST and most HUGGABLE animal EVER. It is an Alpahaca. I just couldn’t stop hugging it and kissing it and putting my face on it’s thick soft wool.” After Alexandria shared screenshots of the conversation on Twitter, the story quickly went viral. (Daily Mail)

