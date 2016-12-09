An amateur mechanic in Illinois must’ve been really bored because he modified a child’s Power Wheels car to run on a real engine and reach speeds of 40 miles per hour. Kyle Kuta shared a video showing off his work. In the video he says, “This is what you get when you cram a 5 horsepower 160cc Honda engine into a plastic Escalade made for a kid: an unstable 40 MPH death trap. The frame is made out of Unistrut, the wheels

were meant for a wheel barrel, and the rest of it is just junk we had laying around the garage.” (UPI)

https://youtu.be/aaX8J5ABgl4