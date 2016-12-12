Stupid News-December 12th

Fake news on social media is a real problem. Fisher-Price responded to a controversial viral photo of a “Happy Hour Playset” featuring a bar and fake beer bottles with a very simple explanation: it isn’t real. A doctored photo purports to show the box for a

Fisher-Price Happy Hour Playset, complete with toddlers pretending to drink from plastic beer bottles while a surly baby tends bar, and the image sparked amusement and outrage last week when it began to circulate on social

media. After a man posted outrage about the ‘product’ on Fisher-Prices’ Facebook page, the company responded, “This product is not endorsed, produced, or approved by

Fisher-Price.” The ‘product’ is really just a photoshopped image created by artist Adam Padilla and posted to his meme-creation Instagram account, @adam.the.creator. Padilla said he didn’t expect the picture to go viral, adding, “It’s hysterical. It’s really amazing how many people have seen it. I’m very proud to have made so many

people smile.” (UPI)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BNpjzBDFUGv/