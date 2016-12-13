Stupid News-December 13th

An expecting orangutan has her own baby registry at Target, which lists “stimulating” gifts for her babies and fellow residents at her Texas zoo. The 18-year-old orangutan is named Mei, and is due to give birth in late January. Zoo keepers set up the registry on the animal’s behalf, asking for things such as a DVD of the movie “Zootopia,” a Dolly Parton album, and a Britney Spears album. Several items have already been bought off the registry, including microfiber towels, a crib mobile, and the childhood classic book,

“Goodnight Moon.” Mei and father-to-be KJ will open their gifts this coming weekend in front of human guests, who will be served cake. (Daily Mail)