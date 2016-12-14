Stupid News-December 14th

Talk about doing something for nothing. Australian police were left baffled and embarrassed after participating in a seven hour standoff outside an empty house. Police responded to the home in a city west of Melbourne after receiving “information regarding a person of interest” in an ongoing investigation. Critical Incident Response Team members said they were negotiating with a man who refused to leave the house, and eventually decided to enter the residence. When police entered, no one was inside. No word has been given on the potential whereabouts of the suspect. (UPI)

http://cdn.scahw.com.au/cdn-1d25424902cb2d0/imagevaultfiles/id_442049/cf_7/police_surround_house.jpg