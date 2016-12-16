Stupid News-December 16th

If your disguise involves a beard, you’ll want to spring for a fake one, or take the time to grow one. Police in Holiday, Florida are searching for a suspect who robbed a local gas station while disguised with a drawn-on beard. It’s unclear if the suspect was a man or a woman, and if they were successful in taking any cash from the gas station. The suspect fled the scene in a brown Toyota truck and local police are offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest. (UPI)

