Stupid News January 3rd

A North Pole, Alaska, city council member who legally goes by the name “Santa Claus” had his Facebook page reinstated after proving his identity. Claus was upset after Facebook shut down is account, requesting his

I.D. and passport to confirm his identity. Claus says he sent Facebook multiple forms of I.D. but that they didn’t allow him to keep his name. Facebook eventually reinstated Claus’s account and a spokeswoman said it

had been suspended by mistake. (UPI)

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10153556564023653&set=a.10151024846748653.483409.705408652&type=3