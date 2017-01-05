Stupid News-January 5th

Forgetting where you parked is a real bummer. Police in Manchester, England say they found a BMW after it was lost in a parking garage by a

concert-goer six months earlier. Greater Manchester Police for the City Center tweeted that an officer located the car in a multi-story parking garage after the car’s owner told them a friend had borrowed his vehicle to attend a concert in Manchester and then could not remember which parking garage he parked in. The car was reported as

lost/stolen in August and there was no further word on its whereabouts until Friday (December 30th) night when officers stumbled upon it. The owner of the car could face a parking charge of more than $6,000 when he goes to pick up the vehicle. (UPI)

