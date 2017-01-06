Stupid News-January 6th

A 56-year old man from California was sentenced in federal court Tuesday (January 3rd) to three years and ten months in prison for a robbery he committed in May 2016. According to the plea agreement, the man approached a

teller at a downtown San Diego Wells Fargo branch and swiped his debit card in the card reader. His bank profile popped up on the teller’s screen, and the teller asked what services he wanted. He hehn told her both

verbally and through a note that she was being robbed and that she shouldn’t “make a mistake.” He took $565 and fled. But based on the personal information from his customer profile, which he so helpfully provided,

FBI agents and the local police established surveillance around his home and ultimately arrested him.(Consumerist)