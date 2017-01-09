Stupid News-January 9th

You think squirrels prefer candy bars with nuts? The owners of a Toronto, Canada convenience store looked to the Internet for help stopping squirrels from nabbing their candy bars. A video posted to YouTube channel StopThatSquirrel DropThatBar last week shows a squirrel entering Luke’s Grocery and stealing a bar called Crunchie (which costs $1.80) before escaping down the street. The video description says,

“Nearly wintertime. We keep our door closed. But every once in a while, we open it for some fresh air or delivery– and the menace strikes.” (UPI)

https://youtu.be/CWCBfYagEo4