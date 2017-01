Some people are taking the vintage trend too far. Boing Boing reports spotting vintage milk being sold on Amazon.com. For example, a man named Jim Pickrell is selling a 2011 “vintage” jug for $185, while seller

Yog Sothoth offers a $75 option and a $217 option that he says he “drank from directly.” The sellers specify that the milk will not come refrigerated. An expert says you should not drink vintage milk, because even if it’s

still sealed it’s likely growing bacteria. (Gizmodo)

http://amzn.to/2jwlW8b