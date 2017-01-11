Stupid News-January 11th

Police arrested a man accused of robbing a bank in Rochester, New York, last week, alleging that he nabbed more than $100,000 in the heist. According to court papers, the robbery took place on January 5th at a

Chase bank, the suspect then got into a taxi and was dropped off at a bus station. The cab driver told investigators the man left a jacket filled with $9,000 worth of cash in his car. Police eventually caught up with the

man in Binghamton, where he admitted to robbing a bank and accidentally leaving piles of cash in several locations. He’s being charged in federal court with a felony count of bank robbery by force or violence.

(Consumerist)