Stupid News-January 12th

Someone probably thought it was just a rat, but the New York Fire Department actually had to rescue a man trapped inside a woman’s apartment wall. The FDNY says a resident of a

seven-story apartment building in the Kips Bay area of Manhattan called just after midnight on Tuesday (January 10th) to report a man shouting for help from inside the wall of her first-floor apartment, near her kitchen vent. The woman says she heard a loud crash coming from the vent before the man started shouting for help. It took more than 40 firefighters to extract the man from the wall. The

man was discovered to have recently moved into a fourth-floor apartment in the building. Firefighters said he had been with friends on the roof of the building when he apparently tried to reach his apartment through the ventilation system. The man did not appear intoxicated and was released after being checked out at a local hospital. (UPI)