Stupid News-January 13th

Have any interest in becoming a part-time hermit? That’s what municipal and Roman Catholic church officials in the Austrian town of Saalfelden are looking for. Specifically, they want someone to live in a nearby hermitage built into steep cliffs characteristic of the Salzburg region. The job is unpaid and the hermitage is unheated and does not have running water, and therefore is only habitable between April and November. The right person for the position will also have

a “Christian outlook” and “be ready to greet visiting pilgrims.” (Yahoo)