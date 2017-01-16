Stupid News-January 16th

Nick Stafford of Cedar Bluff, Virginia, says he called his local DMV to ask a question about registering a new car, and was put on hold for over an hour. Employees eventually answered his question, but refused to tell

him the phone numbers to nine other local DMVs. Stafford decided to sue for that information, and lost. However he got his revenge by paying the sales tax for two cars– $2,987.45-

– in pennies. He carted five wheelbarrows full of them to the DMV, and says he paid 11 people $10 per hour to break open rolls of pennies over four hours. It took DMV workers 12 hours to count the pennies. (Newser)