Stupid News-January 17th

If you think rescuing a cat in a tree is difficult, think about trying to get a cow out of a swimming pool. Firefighters in Oklahoma City had to do that on Sunday (January 15th) after a homeowner reported hearing some sort of “snorting” coming from his swimming pool area. Emergency responders arrived and found a hole in the swimming pool’s liner and a cow trapped in the water. Firefighters used their pumps to remove about five feet of water from the pool so the cow wouldn’t experience hypothermia. Crews then brought in a wrecker to hoist the nearly 1,500-pound animal from the pool and to safety. It’s said the cow appeared to be uninjured after the ordeal. (Yahoo)

