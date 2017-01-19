Stupid News-January 19th

Can an animal have a sweet tooth? An astonished Oregon woman captured a video of a goat that wandered into a 7-Eleven store in Tigard, Oregon and started helping himself to some Sour Skittles on Thursday (January 12th.) Katelyn Lund posted a photo and video to Facebook with the caption, “If anyone in the Portland area is

looking for their goat, she’s eating Sour Skittles at the 7-11 on Scholls Ferry.” Lund told The Oregonian the goat was outside when she arrived at the

7-Eleven, “but when I opened the doors she was pretty adamant about going in and went past me.” (UPI)

https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fkatelyn.lund.5%2Fvideos%2F733511496811465%2F&display=popup&ref=plugin&src=video&ext=1484820548&hash=AeYNJ34PyAt86tV6