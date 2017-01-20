Stupid News-January 20th

You really have to be careful when buying things online. Forty seven-year-old Charlotte Harrison’s father bought her an egg on eBay, thinking it was a chicken egg. Harrison nurtured the egg for 47 days and was surprised when an emu emerged. Now ‘Kevin’ is a foot tall and thinks Harrison is his mother. The bird will eventually reach six feet in height, at which time he’ll like be moved to a nearby paddock. Harrison, who lives in England, says the ‘placid’ bird is happy curling up in the arch of her foot or playing with her children’s toys. (Metro.co.uk)

