Play TV Tune Trivia for a chance to win a pair of passes to see a special screening of the 30th anniversary of Dirty Dancing on Sunday, January 29th at 2pm at Wabash Landing 9! Call 447-5058 to play. Click here for more info on the show from Fathom Events Dirty Dancing 30th AnniversaryWin a pair of passes to a special screening of the movieSweet Caribbean EscapeEnter to win a week-long trip for two to Puerto RicoCelebrity Haircut CornerWin each Friday with Celebrity Haircut CornerTV Tune TriviaPlay each weekday morningMac's BirthdaysCall in your birthday salutesMusic TriviaPlay every weekday morningBrain BusterPlay Brain Buster every weekday morning