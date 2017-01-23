Stupid News-January 23rd

Today’s Stupid News: Talk about bad luck. A California man whose two vehicles were both crushed by trees in different cities on the same day is probably wondering where his bad karma came from. Georgiy Karpekin

said he was at Sacramento City College when strong winds swept over the area Wednesday (January 18th), leading to an unfortunate discovery in the parking lot. A tree had fallen on his pickup truck, crushing it into the shape of a taco. Karpekin got a ride to his West Sacramento home, only to find another tree had fallen on two vehicles parked in front of his house, including his own car. Karpekin says despite this, he feels lucky as he did not get injured. (UPI)

