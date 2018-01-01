During the month of February, the American Heart Association celebrates “American Heart Month.” Heart disease and stroke are the leading causes of death, with more than 17 million deaths each year. That number is expected to rise to more than 23.6 million by 2030. Make time to know the five numbers everyone should know to take control…… Read More
The Lafayette Breakfast Optimist Club will be hosting their 15th annual Fat Tuesday Dinner to benefit the Teacher Grant Program, which solicits grant requests from teachers in the Lafayette, West Lafayette, and Tippecanoe County School Corporations.Enjoy a full Cajun dinner including wine tastings, costume competition, and live music.… Read More
Take the plunge and help support sports training and athletic competition for more than 13,000 Special Olympics Indiana athletes.Don’t plunge alone! Encourage family and friends to join you!Sign up today!… Read More